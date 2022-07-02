 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fire on Emigrant Pass west of Elko, red flag warning to the east

Emigrant Fire
ELKO – A fire that started Friday afternoon at Emigrant Pass closed Interstate 80 temporarily and has burned an estimated 450 acres.

The fire at mile marker 268 was reported during the noon hour Friday, according to Elko Interagency Dispatch. The freeway reopened later Friday.

On Thursday, a fire near Boss Tanks east of Elko burned about six and a half acres.

Firefighters continued to work on a nearly 2,000-acre blaze in the Goshute Mountains of southeastern Elko County that started a week ago. It was estimated to be 50% contained.

A red flag warning has been posted for eastern Elko County. The warning includes the entire south and eastern parts of the state, as well as western and central Utah.

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement for the rest of northern Nevada, including Elko, over the holiday weekend due to warm and dry conditions.

Elko received only three-tenths of an inch of precipitation in June. Average rainfall for the month is .57 of an inch.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the 90s on Saturday for the seventh day in a row, before dropping to the mid to lower 80s Sunday and Monday.

