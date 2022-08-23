Fire on Last Chance Road

ELKO – County firefighters responded to a blaze late Monday night on Last Chance Road.

“The fire was quickly contained but had made its way into stacked totes in a business’s yard,” stated the Elko County Fire Protection District.

Elko County Brush Truck 21, Elko Engine 10 and Brush 3 all responded along with 703 and 704. Elko County Sheriff provided traffic control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Wildland firefighters also responded to blazes near Carlin and Jiggs on Monday.

The fire off West Main Street in Carlin was reported at 9:13 a.m. and it burned about a tenth of an acre.

Shortly after 1 p.m. another fire was reported at Cedar Ridge about 8 miles west of Jiggs. It burned about 20 acres, according to Elko Interagency Dispatch.

A dozen wildland fires have been reported in the Elko District so far this month. The largest burned nearly 60 acres south of Bull Run Reservoir. Most of the fires were held to less than an acre.

More than 30 fires were reported in July, including one near Cedar Ridge.