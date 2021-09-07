 Skip to main content
Fire Prevention Picnic canceled
Fire Prevention Picnic canceled

ELKO – The Elko Fire Department has canceled its annual fire prevention picnic.

“Unfortunately due to the rise in COVID-19 cases within Elko County we have made the decision to cancel the Fire Prevention Picnic that was scheduled for this Saturday, Sept. 11,” stated the department.

The picnic was scheduled for noon to 3 p.m. in the city park. Sponsors include Gold Dust West, Pepsi, Elko Sanitation, and Terry’s Pumpin and Potties.

“Please stay tuned to our Facebook as we will be posting fire prevention information over the next few weeks,” stated the department.

