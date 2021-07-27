Fire reported in Spring Creek

ELKO – Firefighters were called out to a blaze Tuesday afternoon in Spring Creek, and initial reports said structures were threatened.

The fire near Willington and Eastlake drives was reported at about 3:15 p.m. and had burned half an acre by 4 p.m.

The fire started at around the same time as a downpour hit parts of Elko.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service warned there was a strong thunderstorm near Jiggs, moving north shortly after 4 p.m.

Stormy weather is expected into Tuesday night and isolated storms are in the forecast through the end of the week.

Further updates on the Spring Creek fire will be posted when available.

