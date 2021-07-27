 Skip to main content
Fire reported in Spring Creek
Fire reported in Spring Creek

Fire in Spring Creek

Smoke rises from a fire near homes along Willington Drive in Spring Creek on Tuesday afternoon.

 Suzanne Featherston

ELKO – Firefighters were called out to a blaze Tuesday afternoon in Spring Creek, and initial reports said structures were threatened.

The fire near Willington and Eastlake drives was reported at about 3:15 p.m. and had burned half an acre by 4 p.m.

The fire started at around the same time as a downpour hit parts of Elko.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service warned there was a strong thunderstorm near Jiggs, moving north shortly after 4 p.m.

Stormy weather is expected into Tuesday night and isolated storms are in the forecast through the end of the week.

Further updates on the Spring Creek fire will be posted when available.

