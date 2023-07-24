ELKO – The Bureau of Land Management, Elko County Fire Protection District, Nevada Division of Forestry and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service a.

BLM restrictions prohibit campfires outside of a designated campground or picnic area; smoking in an outdoor area with flammable material; driving or parking a vehicle on dried vegetation; and welding, metal grinding, or operating a torch or open flame except by permit.

Elko County is no longer allowing open burning until wetter, cooler weather returns. Helpful tips for creating defensible space around homes are available at www.livingwithfire.com.

In Nevada state parks, staff may prohibit campfires on high risk days. Fireworks and explosive targets are not allowed.

Fires are also prohibited on Ruby Lake Wildlife Refuge.