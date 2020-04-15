Fire restrictions cover all state, federal lands

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RENO – The Bureau of Land Management and Nevada Division of Forestry have joined the U.S. Forest Service in announcing early fire restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Effective immediately, the restrictions on state land prohibit igniting, building, maintaining, attending or using a fire (using wood, charcoal or any other material), campfire or stove fire except a portable stove using gas, jellied petroleum or pressurized liquid fuel.

Also prohibited is smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle, trailer or building.

The above restrictions are similar to those announced Tuesday by the U.S. Forest Service. The BLM’s restrictions are slightly different.

Campfires, charcoal and stove fires are only allowed within an area that is clear of any vegetation for a minimum of 6 feet in all directions. It is preferred to utilize agency approved fire structures or rock rings.

Smoking is only permitted within an area that is clear of any vegetation for a minimum of 3 feet in all directions.

The BLM also recommends a shovel, fire extinguisher and/or at least five gallons of water be on hand in the event of an unintentional fire start.