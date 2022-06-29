Fire restrictions to begin June 29 in BLM Elko District

ELKO – Due to increasingly high temperatures, expected high winds and rapidly drying vegetation the Elko District will implement fire restrictions beginning June 29 to promote safety and reduce the potential for human-caused fires.

The restrictions aim to reduce the number of wildfires and to protect lives and property as well as wildlife and other resources.

“We are asking everyone to be responsible on public lands. Due to the extended drought, the potential for a fire to start is very high. All fireworks are prohibited on BLM land,” said Gerald Dixon, District Manager.

The following acts are prohibited on all public land areas, roads and trails located within and administered by the BLM Elko District Office, effective Wednesday June 29, 2022, and expiring on October 31, 2022, unless otherwise rescinded. The fire restrictions order will prohibit:

Using fireworks or firing a tracer.

Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire (using wood, charcoal or any other material), campfire, or stove fire except a portable stove using gas, jellied petroleum, or pressurized liquid fuel outside of a developed fee campground or picnic area.

Welding, metal grinding, or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame.

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or when stopped in an area at least 3 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material.

Operating or parking a vehicle or other motorized equipment over or on top of dried/cured vegetation.

Using any explosive (except by permit).

Operating an off-road vehicle without a spark arrestor.

Steel core ammunition and explosive targets, as they are known fire starters.

Any person who knowingly and willfully performs any act restricted by the Fire Prevention Order can be ticketed, fined and held responsible for fire suppression and/or rehabilitation costs. Fire restrictions vary across Nevada; for information on individual agency restrictions, please check this website – Nevada Fire Information

