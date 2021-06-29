Fire restrictions to begin June 30 on Elko District

ELKO — Due to increasingly high temperatures, expected high winds and rapidly drying vegetation the Elko District will implement fire restrictions beginning June 30 to promote safety and reduce the potential for human-caused fires. The restrictions aim to reduce the number of wildfires and to protect lives and property as well as wildlife and our precious resources.
The fire restrictions order will prohibit:
- building and/or using a campfire or charcoal stove (using portable stove using gas, jellied petroleum or pressurized liquid fuel OK providing it has an on/off switch)
- welding or operating an acetylene torch with open flames (except by permit)
- using any explosive (except by permit)
- using fireworks or firing a tracer
- operating or parking a vehicle on dry vegetation
- operating an off-road vehicle without a spark arrestor
- steel core ammunition and explosive targets, as they are known fire starters
- smoking is allowed in an enclosed vehicle only
Clint Mothershead, Elko District Mitigation Education Specialist said last year the Elko District had a total of 13 human caused fires, and even though it is only June there have already been nine fires with a long hot fire season still ahead of us.
“Most of this year’s fires have been vehicle or equipment related so please ensure your vehicle is well maintained, check your tire pressure and be sure your trailer chains can’t strike the ground causing sparks that start fires. We are asking everyone to be responsible on public lands, due to the extended drought the potential for a fire to start is very high,” Mothershead said.
Any person who knowingly and willfully performs any act restricted by the Fire Prevention Order is subject to being held accountable, can be ticketed, fined and held responsible for fire suppression and/or rehabilitation costs. Fire restrictions across Nevada are in place, for information on individual agency restrictions please check this website at nevadafireinfo.org/restrictions-and-closures.