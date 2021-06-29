Fire restrictions to begin June 30 on Elko District

ELKO — Due to increasingly high temperatures, expected high winds and rapidly drying vegetation the Elko District will implement fire restrictions beginning June 30 to promote safety and reduce the potential for human-caused fires. The restrictions aim to reduce the number of wildfires and to protect lives and property as well as wildlife and our precious resources.

The fire restrictions order will prohibit:

building and/or using a campfire or charcoal stove (using portable stove using gas, jellied petroleum or pressurized liquid fuel OK providing it has an on/off switch)

welding or operating an acetylene torch with open flames (except by permit)

using any explosive (except by permit)

using fireworks or firing a tracer

operating or parking a vehicle on dry vegetation

operating an off-road vehicle without a spark arrestor

steel core ammunition and explosive targets, as they are known fire starters

smoking is allowed in an enclosed vehicle only

Clint Mothershead, Elko District Mitigation Education Specialist said last year the Elko District had a total of 13 human caused fires, and even though it is only June there have already been nine fires with a long hot fire season still ahead of us.