ELKO – Cloudy weather helped firefighters begin to contain a large wildfire south of Elko on Monday night.

The Cedar Fire south of South Fork Reservoir has burned roughly 5,500 acres since it was started by lightning around 5 p.m. Sunday.

“When the clouds came in that helped settle the fire and they were able to make some progress last night,” said Rita Henderson of the Bureau of Land Management.

The flames are now about 20% contained, she said Tuesday morning.

The fire has been burning in timber, brush and grass. Residences and sage-grouse habitat are threatened. It spread to the southwest on Monday, into the Red Spring Wilderness Study Area.

Henderson said the priority has been the northeast flank of the fire, where ranches are located at Twin Bridges.

A Type 3 management team – the highest level of wildfire suppression – was being called in today.

The current staff level on the fire as of Tuesday morning was 221 people.

Four water-scooping aircraft were pulling water out of South Fork to battle the blaze. The initial attack included two air tankers, eight single-engine air tankers and 10 federal engines, along with a state crew and contract crew.

According to the BLM, about half a million dollars have been spent to fight the blaze so far. The estimated date of full containment is July 26.

Elko County and most of the rest of Nevada are under a red flag warning until 9 p.m. today for extreme fire danger.

