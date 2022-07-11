Fire south of Elko County grows to largest of 3 recent blazes

ELKO – A wildfire south of the Elko County line exploded to 10 times its size on Sunday.

The Becky Peak Fire in the Schell Creek Range about 50 miles north of Ely was reported around 11 a.m. Saturday and grew to about 600 acres by Saturday night. By Sunday night it had burned nearly 6,000 acres, and was 10% contained.

“Suppression efforts overnight and today substantially moderated fire activity and movement,” stated Eastern Nevada Interagency fire dispatch.

The fire is burning in and out of the Becky Peak Wilderness in the Schell Creek Range, consuming pinyon-pine, juniper, and sagebrush in the lower elevations and moving upward into mountain mahogany and fir.

Engines, bulldozers, and hand crews are going direct on the fire’s east flank, where possible, with support by air. On the west flank, hand crews are constructing line with support from helicopters and retardant.

While the cause of the Becky Peak Fire is undetermined, isolated dry thunderstorms could start more blazes in the area through Tuesday.

“An Initial Attack group has been established to support any new fires that may start because of the predicted dry lightning,” stated dispatch.

Current ground resources on the Becky Fire are 11 engines, six water tenders, four bulldozers, one Type 1 hand crew and three Type 2 Initial Attack hand crews. Six Single Engine Air Tankers (SEATs) and one Type 1 and one Type 3 helicopter are providing aerial support.

There is no threat to private property or structures. Public and firefighter safety is the top priority. The BLM Ely District is fully suppressing the fire with assistance from the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, Ely Ranger District, Nevada Division of Forestry, and private contractors.

This is the third large wildfire in White Pine County since June 23, when the Kinsley Fire broke out and went on to burn 3,200. The Goshute Fire which crossed into Elko County burned nearly 2,000 acres.