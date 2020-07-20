× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – A lightning-sparked fire south of Elko burned thousands of acres near Twin Bridges in less than 24 hours.

Firefighters were called out around 5 p.m. Sunday, after thunderstorms produced lightning strikes around the Ruby Mountains. The Cedar Fire burned 1,000 acres by sunset, 2,000 by dawn, and 4,000 by noon Monday.

Four structures were threatened as winds kept the blaze about three miles south of South Fork Reservoir.

“It was very active last night,” Rita Henderson, public affairs officer for the Bureau of Land Management, said Monday.

Aircraft were pulling water out of South Fork to battle the blaze. The initial attack included two air tankers, eight single-engine air tankers and 10 federal engines, along with a state crew and contract crew.

It was the largest fire to burn this close to Elko this summer.

A fire along Interstate 80 burned more than 3,000 acres Friday near Shafter. It was fought by six federal engines, one Nevada Division of Forestry engine, and multiple other resources including two air tankers and six single-engine air tankers.

On Saturday, a fire in the Vista Grande section of Spring Creek briefly threatened homes. The fire on Edgewater Drive was reported shortly after 2:30 p.m.

Neighbors assisted crews using brush-clearing equipment to create a firebreak around the flames. About 2.5 acres burned.

Three other fires were reported along I-80 on Friday, each burning an acre or less. One was near Wendover, one at the Deeth exit and one near Dunphy.

The cause of those fires is under investigation.

Continued hot weather is forecast for northeastern Nevada for at least the next week, along with a chance of thunderstorms on Wednesday.

A red flag warning was posted for most of Nevada from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday.

The National Weather Service said dry thunderstorms and winds gusting up to 50 mph are expected.

“Dry lightning may create new fire starts and combine with strong outflow winds to produce rapid fire growth,” cautioned the agency.

