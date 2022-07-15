Fire south of Jarbidge expands to more than 3,000 acres

ELKO – Northeastern Nevada did not see any new wildfires during Thursday’s red flag warning, but one blaze that started Wednesday in northern Elko County grew to more than 3,000 acres.

Firefighters are suppressing the Wildcat Fire south of Jarbidge, the Bureau of Land Management reported late Thursday night. The approximately 3,500-acre fire is burning in brush and grass.

The fire is east of the O’Neil Basin near Draw Creek, about a mile south of the Humboldt National Forest boundary.

Another fire that started Wednesday in northeastern Elko County is still active as well. The Tora Fire 15 miles north of Crittenden Reservoir has burned an estimated 200 acres.

The Goshute Fire that started June 25 in eastern Elko County has been held to less than 2,000 acres but it is also still considered active. “Due to an area of the fire that is inaccessible by ground forces this fire will remain in patrol status and not reach full containment until change in seasonal weather conditions,” stated an Elko District fire report.

South of the Elko County line, the Becky Peak Fire was listed Thursday as 80% contained. The fire in the Schell Creek Range approximately 50 miles north of Ely has burned just under 6,000 acres.

High temperatures will continue across the fire area for the next several days. Southern Elko County and much of east-central Nevada could see rainfall. “Some of the storms could be strong with moderate to heavy rain,” stated the National Weather Service.

Isolated thunderstorms are possible again Sunday in the Elko area.