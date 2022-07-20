Fire threatens ancient bristlecone pine trees near Ely

ELKO – A lightning-sparked fire in a wilderness area south of Great Basin National Park is consuming heavy timber and threatening ancient Bristlecone pine trees.

Eastern Nevada Interagency dispatch reported the fire in the Highland Peak Wilderness was reported late Tuesday evening. It had burned 10 acres of forest about 50 miles southeast of Ely as of Wednesday evening.

There is no threat to private property or structures. Park visitors and motorists on U.S. Highway 93 may see smoke.

A helicopter, eight smokejumpers and two water tenders are on location. A heavy air tanker is en route, and two Single Engine Air Tankers have been ordered.

Great Basin National Park is home to many bristlecone pines. Some bristlecones have lived more than 4,000 years.

In northern Elko County, the largest blaze of the season was listed as 85% contained after burning 21,429 acres.

Personnel have been cut in half, with 148 on the scene as of Tuesday night.

“There was little to no visible smoke on the fire today,” U.S. Forest Service officials said.

No structures have been damaged and no injuries have been reported. Crews are working hard to fix fences and repair dozer berms.