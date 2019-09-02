ELKO – A wildfire came close to burning two homes Sunday afternoon on the west side of Elko.
The fire was reported around 3:30 p.m. at Clover Hills Drive and Beverly Circle, not far from Home Depot and Performance Athletic Club.
Multiple state, county and federal ground and air resources responded.
The flames burned up a hill toward homes but were stopped by firefighters before doing any major damage.
Just over 10 acres burned.
County firefighters also responded to a blaze in Kittridge Canyon on Sunday morning.
About a tenth of an acre burned near Foxglove Street.
There was no immediate report on the cause of either blaze, but there was no lightning in the area.
Elko reached a record high of 97 degrees on Sunday.
Scattered dry thunderstorms and gusty winds are forecast for Tuesday but they should stay south of Elko County. The National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch for White Pine County, where winds of up to 45 mph are expected.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms could arrive in Elko County on Wednesday and continue through the end of the week.
High temperatures are expected to drop to more seasonable levels around 80 degrees on Sunday,after climbing into the mid-90s Monday and Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.