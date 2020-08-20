× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO — On Thursday afternoon, high temperatures rose significantly inside the garage of a Teal Way home.

According to City of Elko Fire Department Deputy Chief Jack Snyder, a blaze ignited around 4:10 p.m. — the department receiving the call at “about 4:15 p.m.”

Snyder said the fire department’s units arrived on the scene around 4:20 p.m. and had the flames mostly out by 4:25 p.m.

“The homeowners did a good job of keeping the fire in the garage area,” Snyder said. “It only took us a couple minutes to extinguish it.”

Snyder said the cause of the fire was under investigation, but the homeowner’s son said his dad was using a wet-dry vacuum and “sucked up some gas” and thought the static may have caused the vacuum to ignite.

Fortunately, Snyder noted the flames were contained to the garage area.

“The drywall held up and kept the fire out of the house, so that was lucky,” he said. "It could have been a lot worse."

