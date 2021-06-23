Fire weather warning issued for Elko and beyond

ELKO – A red flag warning has been posted for all of Elko County as well as eastern Nevada, southern Idaho and Oregon, and much of Utah.

Critical fire weather conditions are expected from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Winds up to 60 mph are possible, according to the National Weather Service.

“Dry lightning may create new fire starts and combine with strong outflow winds to produce rapid fire growth,” the warning stated.

The Elko District’s first major wildfire of the season broke out Tuesday when winds were considerably lighter. The Huff Fire has burned approximately 1,500 acres on the edge of Ryndon.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Thursday and Friday as well. The chance of precipitation in Elko is 20% Wednesday, 30% Thursday and 20% Friday.

High temperatures will be in the lower 90s Wednesday, mid-80s Thursday and back into the lower to mid-90s by the weekend.

Hotter temperatures are expected next week as highs climb into the hundreds on Tuesday.

