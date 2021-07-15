Fire weather watch in part of Elko County

ELKO – A fire weather watch has been issued for southeastern Elko County, as well as most of White Pine County and northeastern Nye County.
Strong thunderstorms appeared on National Weather Service radar near Eureka late Thursday morning, moving to the northeast.
Skies in Elko are expected to be hazy through Friday as highs reach into the mid to upper 90s. Winds up to 15 mph are expected Thursday and Friday, with 25 mph gusts on Friday.
High temperatures could climb back above the 100-degree mark on Sunday.
