Fire weather watch on Monday
0 comments
top story

Fire weather watch on Monday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Monday forecast
NWS

ELKO – All of northeastern Nevada is under a fire weather watch Monday as another blast of gusty winds approaches the region.

South wind of 15-25 mph are forecast from 11 a.m. through 8 p.m., with gusts up to 35 mph.

Relative humidity will range from 5-15%, and highs will be in the mid-80s.

“The combination of gusty winds and low humidity may create critical fire weather conditions in which any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly,” stated the National Weather Service.

Wind-driven fires south of Elko burned 7 acres on Saturday near the Jiggs Highway.

So far this year wildfires have burned about 8,000 acres in the Elko District.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

School reopening panel formed
Local

School reopening panel formed

ELKO – Now that the school year has officially ended, the Elko County School District is looking at how it will reopen classrooms this fall.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Thundersnow in the foothills of the Ruby Mountains

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News