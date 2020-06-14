Fire weather watch on Monday

ELKO – All of northeastern Nevada is under a fire weather watch Monday as another blast of gusty winds approaches the region.
South wind of 15-25 mph are forecast from 11 a.m. through 8 p.m., with gusts up to 35 mph.
Relative humidity will range from 5-15%, and highs will be in the mid-80s.
“The combination of gusty winds and low humidity may create critical fire weather conditions in which any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly,” stated the National Weather Service.
Wind-driven fires south of Elko burned 7 acres on Saturday near the Jiggs Highway.
So far this year wildfires have burned about 8,000 acres in the Elko District.
