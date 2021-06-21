Fire weather watch on Wednesday

ELKO – This week’s weather forecast is a moving target.

The National Weather Service is now predicting a possibility of thunderstorms in the Elko area on Wednesday and Wednesday night instead of Thursday.

A fire weather watch has been issued as isolated thunderstorms with little or no precipitation could start at about 11 a.m. and continue until 11 p.m. Wednesday.

"Cooler" temperatures in the mid to lower 90s this week will still be about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

By the weekend, Elko will be back in a heat wave that has already pushed June’s average temperature an alarming 8 degrees above normal. The mercury has topped 90 degrees on 13 of June’s 20 days so far. It's reached 95 or hotter on eight of those days.

Elko tied its record high of 98 degrees Saturday. That matched the high on June 19, 2017. A high of 99 on June 14 beat the old record set in 1974 by one degree.

Record highs have also been set in Eureka, Ely and Tonopah over the past week.

