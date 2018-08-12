ELKO – Eastern Elko County is under a red flag warning Monday and western Elko County is under a fire weather watch Tuesday because of the threat of dry thunderstorms and gusty winds.
The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning from 11 a.m. Monday to 11 a.m. Tuesday for eastern Elko County, White Pine County, southern Lander and Eureka counties, and northern Nye County.
A fire weather watch covering all of northern Nevada is in effect from 11 a.m. Tuesday through 11 a.m. Wednesday due to similar weather conditions in the forecast.
Isolated thunderstorms are expected in the region along with 45-55 mph winds. The chance of thunderstorms in Elko is 20 percent Tuesday night through Wednesday night.
“Dry lightning may create new fire starts and combine with strong outflow winds to produce rapid fire growth,” cautioned the weather service.
The forecast for the Elko area calls for widespread haze Monday with highs in the mid 90s.
To report a fire, call Elko Interagency Dispatch Center at 775-748-4000, or dial 911.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.