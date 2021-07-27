 Skip to main content
Fire west of Elko held to less than one acre
ELKO – A fire west of Elko burned less than an acre before it was extinguished Monday.

Local, state and federal resources responded shortly before noon to the fire on private land near Interstate 80. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

The National Weather Service is calling for a 30% chance of scattered thunderstorms Tuesday but no fire-weather warnings have been issued. The chance of isolated storms will continue throughout the week.

In the coming week, much of America faces another extensive heatwave amid an already scorching summer

Elko’s highs are expected to be in the mid-90s, dropping to the 80s this weekend. Highs have been in the 90s or 100s every day this month except for two, July 4 and July 19.

More than 5,400 firefighters are racing to contain the Dixie Fire, which has grown to more than 198,000 acres in size.
