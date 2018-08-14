Elko will host the Scott Firefighter Combat Challenge this Friday and Saturday for the second year in a row. Dubbed by ESPN as the “toughest two minutes in sports,” the event will feature both local and national participants.
The Firefighter Challenge is a national event with participants from all around the country making their way to Elko to compete in a tough, emergency-simulated physical fitness course. The event will feature members of the Elko and volunteer fire departments, and mine rescue teams from Barrick and Newmont. This year the competition will also feature the Elko High School girls soccer team competing against the Spring Creek High School girls soccer team.
The event in the parking lot of Gold Dust West is open to the public and is a great opportunity for people to come out and see how hard emergency personnel work and how hard they work to stay in shape for their job.
“This event shows the importance of remaining fit through your career, and how important it is to maintain fitness in order to do your job, basically,” said Elko Fire Department Capt. James Johnston.
Elko Police Department detective Jake Eisinger will compete individually and in tandem events.
“For me, it’s more of a physical challenge against myself. Just like the fire guys we have to have a level of fitness. I’ve run the course a couple of times; it’s pretty challenging,” Eisinger said. “I think it will be a good event for the community to see the firefighters.”
Physical fitness and camaraderie are what keeps local event coordinator and participant Jason Logsden focused on the circuit and bringing it to Elko. Getting the event to Elko is significant as it’s one of a few such events in the West.
Logsden has also been traveling the circuit participating in close to a dozen events this past year and has qualified to attend the world championship in Sacramento this October, where he hopes to compete for grand champion.
“It’s just like a giant family. Everywhere you go you get invited into peoples homes. it’s like a worldwide brotherhood, that’s why everybody does it,” Logsden said. “It’s a tremendous incentive to stay in shape for your job."
Logsden has been traveling the circuit for four years and will be coming into the Elko competition in a good position to compete for this year's grand champion. He has placed first in several events in his age group. He’s also a member of the Lions Den, with about 50 members who qualify out of 2,000 for having the best times.
“I’ve been working toward world champion. Slowly and steadily my times are coming down. It comes from experience and training,” he said.
According to Logsden, the event is family friendly, admission is free, and they are raising funds for a nonprofit.
“This year I’m raising money for the Elko Cancer Network. Blach Distributing is selling beverages and the proceeds will go to that,” Logsden said. Performance Athletic Club will raffle off a three-month gym membership with proceeds going to the cancer network. They will also have a kid-friendly booth.
City of Elko firefighter Joel Finley has competed at other events across the country and will compete with the Elko Fire Fighters Association 2423 this weekend. He looks forward to the event being held in Elko.
“One thing I like about the Elko event is the community support that we get. We really turn out such great numbers with a small population and get a lot of support,” Finley said.
Opening ceremonies are at 5 p.m. Friday with individual and team competition to follow. Saturday’s event starts at 10 a.m. and will feature the relay and team competitions.
For more information, contact Logsden at 385-3815 or jlogsden@gmail.com.
