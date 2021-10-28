Firefighter nominations







James Johnston

James Johnston II is captain of the “C” shift at the Elko Fire Department, where he has served for 21 years. In 2020 he won an American Red Cross “Real Hero” award. He was the VFW firefighter of the year in 2014 and the City of Elko firefighter of the year in 2018.

Johnston was the EFD’s first captain to be credentialed as a Fire Officer from the Center for Public Safety Excellence, and received a President’s award from Great Basin College for paramedic studies in 2018. He has associate’s degrees in Fire Science and Emergency Medical Services Paramedic; and bachelor’s degrees in Fire Technology, Fire Administration and Psychology; and a master’s degree in Crisis and Emergency Management.

He is involved in St. Mark’s Lutheran Church as an elder, a Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital board member, and on the Great Basin College paramedic advisory board.

Johnston helped get the EFD’s ambulance available to transport, and received a letter of commendation for training Elko Police Department officers on the dangers of the fire ground.

Nomination: “James is a very caring person. He will do everything he possibly can do to help in any situation. He will help physically and mentally. He is secure in his takeover of any situation that needs his stamina and brains. He has been in many situations where he must physically take over for one reason or another. He has the mentality to sort through situations that require his vast knowledge and will do his best, which goes beyond what is necessary.”

Gary Davis

Gary Davis has been in the fire service for 37 years, 21 of them here in Nevada. He’s a captain at the Elko County Fire Protection District’s station 28 in Spring Creek.

Nomination: “Gary deserves this nomination because he is the kindest person there is. He is an amazing teacher and friend. This man is my second dad and has taught me and so many others. If there’s ever a person I need … Gary will always be there.”

Mitchell Cannon

Mitch Cannon has been a volunteer firefighter for over 10 years, and works full time at Nevada Gold Mines as an equipment operator. He is a captain for mine rescue. Cannon has completed EMT, AEMT, firefighter1 and firefighter 2 certifications. He has been on two national qualifying teams for the Firefighter Challenge.

Cannon says being in the department has given him lots of great opportunities to learn new skills and grow as a firefighter and help in a variety of calls.

Nomination: “Mitch puts his heart and soul into every job. He goes above and beyond to do what’s best for any situation.”

Ray Mowrey

Ray Mowrey is a second-generation fire captain for the City of Elko. He has served 12 years as a career firefighter and 16 years as a volunteer with Lee Engine Company. Mowrey has served six years with mine rescue, four at the Nevada Division of Forestry, and seven years at the University of Nevada Reno Fire Science Academy as on IFSAC instructor.

Mowrey has been president of the Elko Firefighters Association for the past 10 years. He was responsible for standardizing the training calendar, he researched and developed standard operating procedures for cancer and disease prevention, and as a volunteer in 2004 was awarded an Assistance to Firefighters Grant for the department.

In 2015, he was successful in securing a Public Service Officer Death Benefit for a firefighter who was killed in the line of duty.

Nomination: “Ray is very dedicated to his profession and community. He cares about others and always tries to do what is right. He is a wonderful husband, father and friend. He loves a challenge and encourages others to do their best.”

Sebastian Velez

Sebastian Velez is a Conservation Crew Supervisor with the Nevada Division of Forestry. He runs an inmate hand crew that responds to wildland fires throughout Nevada and California. He spent the 2021 fire season battling the Tamarack and Caldor fire. He has been working at Carlin for two years and recently earned his Crew Boss qualification.

Nomination: “Wildland firefighters are historically under paid and overworked. Despite harsh conditions and being away from family for weeks at at time, Sebastian continues to risk his life to protect Nevada.”

Kyle Stone

Kyle Stone is a Driver Operator II for the Elko City Fire Department. He started with the department in 2013, and received the Firefighter of the Year award in 2019.

Stone is bilingual in Spanish, and a technician on ice rescue, radiation/hazmat, car seat and self-contained breathing apparatus. He is an EMS instructor and Emergency Vehicle Operator Course Instructor with a strong learning and teaching ethic.

Nomination: “Throughout the years he has attended numerous trainings to further his knowledge and skills to be his absolute best when serving the community. You can find him installing car seats, presenting a school program, giving tours at the station or teaching CPR. He’s passionate about his career and dedicated to his community. I can’t think of someone better to recognize and call a hero.”

Warren “Dorsey” Munson

Munson is an emergency response coordinator, trainer, mine rescue trainer, water trainer as well as a city firefighter with the Elko Fire Department.

Nomination: “He’s spent many years not only serving Elko County, but training others to make sure everyone is prepared and safe. He deserves this recognition for all of his hard work and positive attitude, and is a great person to be around.”

Seth Frandsen

Firefighter Seth Frandsen is a hazardous materials technician with 13 years of service at the Elko Fire Department. He is an IFSAC instructor and is pursuing a Paramedic degree to be completed in May 2022.

Nomination: “When Seth first hired on with the City of Elko Fire Department they called him the “baby fireman” because he was only 20 years old. He is the kind of person you want to have show up in an emergency. Along with his expertise as a firefighter and his medical training he also shows compassion and comfort to those he is helping and their loved ones.”

Victor Harrell

Victor Harrell has been with a volunteer fire Department for most of his 26 years living in Nevada. He has held the office of president of a department, and also has held the rank of captain. He currently is the trainer for Golconda fire.

Nomination: Victor has volunteered hundreds of hours to responding and training. He devotes his off time to helping other members with training.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0