Firefighter raises could cost over $100,000

ELKO – Pay increases for firefighters recommended by a fact finder in the labor dispute between the union of Elko County firefighters and the Elko County Fire Protection District would cost the county $108,000.

Elko County Assistant Manager and Chief Financial Officer Cash Minor said that is the fiscal impact for the awards proposed in the fact finder’s report, but final determination on the pay hike won’t happen until after arbitration set for March 30-31.

“It will be binding arbitration, and then that has to be addressed,” Minor said on Jan. 9.

The fact finder, California-based Joseph Frankl, sided with firefighters in their quest for the pay raises and the union released his report in late October, although Elko County is still holding back details.

“The county feels it is still confidential during negotiations,” Minor said.

The fact finder recommended the county grant the union’s request for a 3 percent bump in pay in the current fiscal year ending June 30 and another 3 percent increase for the 2020-2021 fiscal year, stating that the fire district could afford the raises.

Another recommendation was that the fire district automatically promote firefighters when they complete and pass certified courses.