Firefighter raises could cost over $100,000

ELKO – Pay increases for firefighters recommended by a fact finder in the labor dispute between the union of Elko County firefighters and the Elko County Fire Protection District would cost the county $108,000.
Elko County Assistant Manager and Chief Financial Officer Cash Minor said that is the fiscal impact for the awards proposed in the fact finder’s report, but final determination on the pay hike won’t happen until after arbitration set for March 30-31.
“It will be binding arbitration, and then that has to be addressed,” Minor said on Jan. 9.
The fact finder, California-based Joseph Frankl, sided with firefighters in their quest for the pay raises and the union released his report in late October, although Elko County is still holding back details.
“The county feels it is still confidential during negotiations,” Minor said.
The fact finder recommended the county grant the union’s request for a 3 percent bump in pay in the current fiscal year ending June 30 and another 3 percent increase for the 2020-2021 fiscal year, stating that the fire district could afford the raises.
Another recommendation was that the fire district automatically promote firefighters when they complete and pass certified courses.
Frankl wrote that the union’s proposals were reasonable, and the county didn’t prove its claim that it couldn’t afford to pay for them. Eleven firefighters are involved.
Negotiations between the county and the union, International Association of Fire Fighters Local 5046, have been ongoing for three and a half years, sometimes because it is hard to get both sides together, Minor said.
Firefighters filed a complaint last May with the Local Government Employee-Management Relations Board, claiming unfair labor practices and bad-faith bargaining, claiming the county stalled negotiations until the current budget was approved.
That complaint stated the district and firefighters’ last negotiated agreement was for Nov. 14, 2016, through June 30, 2018.
Minor provided the $108,000 cost estimate on Jan. 8 to Elko County Commissioners.