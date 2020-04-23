Firefighter union, county still clashing

Patrick Linstruth, a firefighter and local 5046 officer, sent a letter to Steninger on April 16 claiming that in both April 15 meetings “you blamed the fire fighters union for the forced separation of the fire district from the county,” but that the county is to blame.

He wrote that the district was created as a separate entity.

“The truth is, we can’t make you do anything. We don’t have that authority. All we’ve done is hold our elected officials accountable. The laws of the State of Nevada, possibly the Nevada State Attorney General, and most likely Rand Greenberg, are making you fix your mess and get in compliance with the state laws that govern Elko County and the fire district,” Linstruth wrote.

Greenberg is an assistant district attorney.

The union also has been negotiating with the county for raises, with firefighters contending there is district money available. Assistant Elko County Manager and Chief Financial Officer Cash Minor said on April 20 that scheduled arbitration was canceled by the arbitrator “until the COVID 19 pandemic is resolved.”

One e-comment read at the county meeting questioned whether the county commissioners thought firefighters making roughly $17 an hour didn’t deserve raises.