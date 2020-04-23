Firefighter union, county still clashing

ELKO – County staff and the Elko County Board of Fire Commissioners are part way to separating out the Elko County Fire Protection District, but the road is rocky, and the firefighter union is still clashing with commissioners.
Elko County Commissioners who make up the fire board aren’t happy with the requirement to step away from operating the fire district as a county agency and instead creating a separate entity, while the firefighters are still pushing for a pay increase and arguing about the district.
“There seems to be some insinuation that we’re against the firemen, and I just want to stress that’s absolutely not true, and we love and appreciate what they do, particularly the volunteers,” Elko County Commissioner Rex Steninger said at the April 15 fire board meeting.
He said, however, that the union “demanded we create this separate district and keep it at arms’ length. All we can do here is to allocate costs. It’s just as simple as this.”
The International Association of Fire Fighters Local 5046 filed complaints with the state accusing the county of violating the open meetings law because county commissioners conducted fire district business during regular commissioner meetings rather than as a separate board.
Fire District Administrator Linda Bingaman told county commissioners the district “doesn’t feel like a separate entity, but here we are.”
Patrick Linstruth, a firefighter and local 5046 officer, sent a letter to Steninger on April 16 claiming that in both April 15 meetings “you blamed the fire fighters union for the forced separation of the fire district from the county,” but that the county is to blame.
He wrote that the district was created as a separate entity.
“The truth is, we can’t make you do anything. We don’t have that authority. All we’ve done is hold our elected officials accountable. The laws of the State of Nevada, possibly the Nevada State Attorney General, and most likely Rand Greenberg, are making you fix your mess and get in compliance with the state laws that govern Elko County and the fire district,” Linstruth wrote.
Greenberg is an assistant district attorney.
The union also has been negotiating with the county for raises, with firefighters contending there is district money available. Assistant Elko County Manager and Chief Financial Officer Cash Minor said on April 20 that scheduled arbitration was canceled by the arbitrator “until the COVID 19 pandemic is resolved.”
One e-comment read at the county meeting questioned whether the county commissioners thought firefighters making roughly $17 an hour didn’t deserve raises.
Linstruth said in an emailed statement that the county has claimed it can’t afford raises and pay for additional personal protective equipment, but is now asking the district to pay $240,000 a year for county services, “which is more than double the cost of the fire fighters’ proposals. How can the fire district afford to pay the county for these services when they can’t afford to take care of their fire fighters?”
The cooperative agreement between the fire district and county proposes $240,000 for county services and leases. Raises for firefighters would total $108,000.
Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi said at the commissioner meeting the county was subsidizing the fire services until the fire district was established and taxes were in place, and couldn’t afford raises until then.
“The fund didn’t exist until a year or so ago,” he said.
The current fire district was formed in 2015 to take over from the Nevada Division of Forestry, and a 26-cent property tax was approved later to support the district. Minor said on April 20 the 26 cents includes ad valorem taxes, centrally assessed property tax and net proceeds of mines tax.
The fire board and county commissioners in two separate meetings April 15 approved a portion of the agreement between the fire district and county totaling $89,900, but Minor said they have to carve out insurance, benefit access fees and lease rates for action by resolution at a later date.
Bingaman said the fire district needs the county to provide such services as payroll, human resources, legal, information technology and administrative work.
“Yes, we need the county to provide services for us. We don’t have the ability to do this in-house,” she said.
One of the issues is the leasing of firefighting equipment. Linstruth questioned how the fire district would be paying a lease fee, if the trucks were purchased with taxpayer dollars, and Vice Chairman Jon Karr said there are different funding sources and different funds in the county budget.
The agreement calls for the fire district to pay $115,000 a year to lease equipment, fire stations and furnishings.
Minor said the cost of the equipment was $5.5 million and after accumulated depreciation of $2.3 million is now valued at $3.2 million. The $115,000 a year is for 20 years to pay out the $3.2 million.
With questions regarding who owns what equipment and fire stations, Greenberg recommended a separate attorney for the fire district because of conflict of interest. Commissioners didn’t agree on the need for another attorney.
A charge of $20,000 for meeting agenda preparation and website work was singled out at the county meeting. Bingaman said she wasn’t sure $20,000 was appropriate. The fire district could do its own agenda but would still need to coordinate with the county.
Minor said the $20,000 was a “guesstimate of time for the county manager’s office to be involved,” but the county would keep time records in the next year and can adjust costs.
