ELKO – A fact finder has sided with the Elko County Firefighters’ union, recommending the Fire Protection District accept pay modifications in their collective bargaining negotiations.
The report was submitted to the State of Nevada Local Government Employee-Management Relations Board on Oct. 28.
The dispute involves 11 Fire Protection District firefighters, according to the report. An impasse was declared on five points after a negotiation session on June 13 when representatives for the District claimed an “inability to pay” for costs of the proposals submitted by IAFF Local 5046.
“The District, apart from its blanket assertion of ‘inability to pay,’ does not contend that any of the proposals is unreasonable,” wrote Joseph Frankl, an arbitrator based in California. “I find and conclude that all of the Union’s proposals are ‘reasonable.’”
Using the Fire Protection District’s budget for fiscal year 2020, prepared by the County and submitted to the union, Frankl stated that the District did not prove its claim.
“It appears that if the unexplained or discretionary items were removed from the District’s projected spending, it would be left with an ending balance of nearly $684,000 – which, even after sequestering 16.67 percent of expenses less capital outlay, seemingly would leave an ample amount to fund the Union’s proposals.
“Based on the foregoing, I find and conclude that the District has failed to demonstrate an ‘inability to pay’ for the Union’s proposals,” Frankl wrote.
Among the five issues, one of the arbitrator’s recommendations was for the District to grant the union’s request for a 3 percent pay increase to the firefighters for fiscal year 2020 and another 3 percent in fiscal year 2021.
Another recommendation was to accept the union’s request to amend a provision stating that an employee with a Firefighter II certification be promoted to that rank’s classification upon approval of the Fire Administrator.
The report and recommendation is meant to be used in an advisory capacity and is not binding on the parties, Frankl stated.
Because negotiations are ongoing, County Manager Rob Stokes said the County could not comment on the developments.
“The County has no comment on this matter,” Stokes said in a statement. “The Fire District is currently in negotiations with IAFF, Local 5046 and is not at liberty to discuss the status of any matters related to the ongoing negotiations.”
On May 22, a representative from the Elko County Fire Fighters Association approached the Elko County Commissioners, asking the board not to approve the fire budget because negotiations were stalled.
Matthew House, president of the ECFFA, told commissioners the Fire District had violated state law by delaying negotiations until June, which would be after the county’s budget would be finalized.
A complaint was filed with the Nevada Local Government Employee-Management Relations Board, citing unfair labor practices and bad-faith bargaining.
