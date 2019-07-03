ELKO – Firefighters were called to a blaze in Osino on Tuesday evening, and they kept it contained at less than 3 acres.
The White Rock fire burned 2.69 acres shortly before 8 p.m.
Another fire was reported Tuesday at Loomis Mountain north of Wells but it turned out to be a false alarm.
The biggest fire in Elko County so far was Monday afternoon in Pilot Valley. It burned just over 22 acres.
Stormy weather and fireworks could pose fire dangers on the Fourth of July.
“There will be an increased chance for thunderstorms across northeast Nevada on the 4th of July as a cold front crawls across the state,” said National Weather Service forecasters.
Mostly dry thunderstorms are expected in Nevada, with rain possible in parts of the northeastern corner of the state.
Elko’s chance of precipitation on Thursday is 20 percent.
High temperatures are expected to climb into the 90s this weekend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.