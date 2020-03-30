Firefighters called to south side Sunday morning

ELKO – Residents of Samaritan House spent the night at FISH’s temporary shelter after an electrical problem affected meters in several structures on Elko’s south side.

Elko Fire Department was called to Samaritan House at 6:42 a.m. Sunday on a report of a possible structure fire. A smoky haze was found in the stairwell and a computer printer was smoking, according to Fire Chief Matt Griego.

Firefighters noticed meters arcing on some neighboring buildings. Griego said he investigated and found a large bird had shorted out a transformer in the block between Fifth and Sixth streets. The drop in power to part of the circuit apparently affected the meters.

While firefighters were on the scene, a meter on a house on Wilson Avenue caught fire and had to be extinguished.

NV Energy arrived to fix the transformer and replace several meters.

Griego said firefighters were called back to Samaritan house around 11:30 a.m. on a similar smoke report. The earlier electrical problem apparently had damaged the building’s fire alarm system and heating system.

An electrician was called in to repair them, but residents who normally spend the night there were relocated.

