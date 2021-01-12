Firefighters called to Spring Creek residence

ELKO – Firefighters responded to a report of a chimney fire in a Spring Creek home shortly before 5 p.m. Monday.

Elko County Fire Protection District was called to the residence on Aesop Drive. Spring Creek volunteers, Elko County Ambulance and the Elko County Sheriff also responded.

“The chimney fire was contained to the chimney” and there was no extension to the home, the ECFPD reported. No one was injured.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, failure to clean chimneys is the leading factor contributing to home heating fires.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0