ELKO – A fire that burned power poles and cut electricity to an Elko County gold mine should not create further problems.

Firefighters were able to hold the Gance Fire to 5,363 acres, the U.S. Forest Service reported.

“The Fire is at seventy-five percent containment,” said Billy Britt, incident commander. “We really hit the fire hard the last couple of days and took advantage of available aviation and ground resources.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation. It started Monday afternoon and took off quickly.

Fire management was downsizing Thursday and reassigning crews to the size needed to finish the mission. A number of agencies remained to respond due to possible thunderstorms and winds in the region.

Resources from the East Coast were helping local, state and federal firefighters with two engines from as far as New Jersey.

