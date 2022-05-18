Firefighters help keep truckload of bees cool

ELKO – The truckload of stranded bees wasn’t on fire but its occupants were feeling the sting from warm afternoon temperatures.

Elko County Fire Station 21 was requested to assist in keeping hives of honey bees cool on Tuesday.

“The transport hauling the load had mechanical issues and in waiting for a replacement truck, the bees were at risk of temperature extremes that may have affected the viability of the hives,” stated the Elko County Fire Protection District.

“Brush Truck 21 buzzed right over and kept them cool until the replacement transport arrived.”

Temperatures climbed to 81 degrees Tuesday, which was 10 degrees above normal but 10 degrees below the record high set in 2008.

Any live cargo that travels through northeastern Nevada through the end of the week should be more comfortable, if they don’t get blown off the road.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday. West winds of 25-35 mph will be accompanied by gusts up to 55 mph.

Blowing dust could restrict visibility.

“An Air Quality Action Day has been forecast for southwest Elko County for elevated particulate matter levels,” the weather service announced Wednesday.

Highs on Thursday will drop into the lower 70s, followed by upper 50s on Friday and mid-60s Saturday. Highs on Sunday are expected to climb back into the lower 70s.

