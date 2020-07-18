Fires in Spring Creek and along Interstate 80

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRING CREEK – A fire in the Vista Grande section of Spring Creek briefly threatened homes Saturday afternoon while a fire along Interstate 80 has burned more than 3,000 acres since Friday.

The fire on Edgewater Drive was reported shortly after 2:30 p.m. Neighbors assisted crews using brush-clearing equipment to create a firebreak around the flames.

About 2.5 acres burned. There was no immediate report on the cause of the fire

A blaze near the Shafter exit of Interstate 80 has burned 3,100 acres. It was being fought by six federal engines, one Nevada Division of Forestry engine, and multiple other resources including two air tankers and six single-engine air tankers.

The cause of this blaze is under investigation.

Three other fires were reported along I-80 on Friday, each burning an acre or less. One was near Wendover, one at the Deeth exit and one near Dunphy.

Continued hot, dry weather is forecast for northeastern Nevada for at least the next week.

