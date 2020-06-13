Fires reported near Jiggs Highway

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ELKO – Firefighters were called out Saturday morning to a report of wildland fires off the Jiggs Highway south of Elko.

Structures were threatened, and two single-engine air tankers were ordered.

Smoke could be seen blowing across State Route 228 as the National Weather Service was reporting 20-30 mph winds.

Local, state and federal agencies were responding at 9 a.m., according to Elko Interagency Dispatch Center.

The initial size of one blaze was estimated at 5 acres.

Firefighters said the strong winds and access would be factors in controlling the blaze.

Elko County was under a red flag warning on Friday but stronger winds were blowing Saturday morning and the National Weather Service issued an air quality alert in effect until 8 p.m.

Air particulate matter levels are anticipated to be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

