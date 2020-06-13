Fires reported near Jiggs Highway

ELKO – Firefighters were called out Saturday morning to a report of wildland fires off the Jiggs Highway south of Elko.
Structures were threatened, and two single-engine air tankers were ordered.
Smoke could be seen blowing across State Route 228 as the National Weather Service was reporting 20-30 mph winds.
Local, state and federal agencies were responding at 9 a.m., according to Elko Interagency Dispatch Center.
The initial size of one blaze was estimated at 5 acres.
Firefighters said the strong winds and access would be factors in controlling the blaze.
Elko County was under a red flag warning on Friday but stronger winds were blowing Saturday morning and the National Weather Service issued an air quality alert in effect until 8 p.m.
Air particulate matter levels are anticipated to be unhealthy for sensitive groups.
