Fires reported near Jiggs Highway
Fires reported near Jiggs Highway

Jiggs fire

Smoke can be seen blowing across the Jiggs Highway from a Nevada Department of Transportation camera at about 9 a.m. Saturday.

 NDOT

ELKO – Firefighters were called out Saturday morning to a report of wildland fires off the Jiggs Highway south of Elko.

Structures were threatened, and two single-engine air tankers were ordered.

Smoke could be seen blowing across State Route 228 as the National Weather Service was reporting 20-30 mph winds.

Local, state and federal agencies were responding at 9 a.m., according to Elko Interagency Dispatch Center.

The initial size of one blaze was estimated at 5 acres.

Firefighters said the strong winds and access would be factors in controlling the blaze.

Elko County was under a red flag warning on Friday but stronger winds were blowing Saturday morning and the National Weather Service issued an air quality alert in effect until 8 p.m.

Air particulate matter levels are anticipated to be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

