Fires south of Elko burn 1,400 acres

ELKO – Firefighters were called to the Jiggs area late Sunday afternoon after lightning sparked two fires, one of them burning more than a thousand acres by nightfall.

Smoke could be seen rising from the area again Monday morning.

Thunderstorms started at about 5 p.m. Sunday around the Ruby Mountains.

Air and ground resources responded. Smokejumpers and helicopters held one blaze on Cedar Ridge to 12 acres. The other fire west of Jiggs burned 1,429 acres by 10 p.m. Neither fire was listed as contained.

On Saturday, a fire in the Vista Grande section of Spring Creek briefly threatened homes Saturday afternoon while a fire along Interstate 80 has burned more than 3,000 acres since Friday.

The fire on Edgewater Drive was reported shortly after 2:30 p.m. Neighbors assisted crews using brush-clearing equipment to create a firebreak around the flames.

About 2.5 acres burned. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A blaze near the Shafter exit of Interstate 80 burned 3,100 acres on Saturday. It was fought by six federal engines, one Nevada Division of Forestry engine, and multiple other resources including two air tankers and six single-engine air tankers.