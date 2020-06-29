You are the owner of this article.
Fireworks a go in Elko
featured

Fireworks a go in Elko

4th of July is set to light up Elko Saturday

Fireworks erupt during a past 4th of July celebration at the Elko County Fairgrounds.

 ROSS ANDRESON, Elko Daily Free Press File

ELKO – Despite a recent uptick in Covid-19 cases, plans for the annual 4th of July Celebration are moving forward.

“The gates will open up about 5:30 or 6 p.m.,” said Nevada Assemblyman and local event organizer John Ellison.

According to Ellison, many local individuals and businesses have donated to the event.

“The Lions Club does all the accounting, handles all the money, pays all the bills and then they come out and work,” Ellison said. “If you want to donate 50 cents to $1,000, whatever you want, either take it to the Lions Club or bring it here (Ellison Electric).”

“We are trying to get masks donated,” Ellison said.

“We recommend, but we are not requiring, face masks,” said J.T. Taravella, Elko County Fairgrounds superintendent. "We are bringing in more grandstands to keep everyone separated."

Taravella said he is really looking forward to the event as things have been slow because of the virus. The county donates the facility for the event.

“I am a strong believer of showing pride for the independence of our country,” Ellison said. “We have got to get out there and show honor and respect for this country and what it stands for.”

“We just really need this show this year,” said event coordinator Michelle Mosley.

A candlelight vigil will be held for all community members who have passed away this year.

--

Elko Mural Collection

Elko Fourth of July Celebration

Message Michelle Mosley, John Ellison or Charlie Myers on Facebook

Donations can be dropped off at Ellison Electric or McMullen and McPhee and Company

