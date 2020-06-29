Fireworks a go in Elko

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – Despite a recent uptick in Covid-19 cases, plans for the annual 4th of July Celebration are moving forward.

“The gates will open up about 5:30 or 6 p.m.,” said Nevada Assemblyman and local event organizer John Ellison.

According to Ellison, many local individuals and businesses have donated to the event.

“The Lions Club does all the accounting, handles all the money, pays all the bills and then they come out and work,” Ellison said. “If you want to donate 50 cents to $1,000, whatever you want, either take it to the Lions Club or bring it here (Ellison Electric).”

“We are trying to get masks donated,” Ellison said.

“We recommend, but we are not requiring, face masks,” said J.T. Taravella, Elko County Fairgrounds superintendent. "We are bringing in more grandstands to keep everyone separated."