Fireworks shows illuminate the skies in Elko and Spring Creek over the weekend

Firework displays over the weekend included Spring Creek's Lake of Fire, left, at the Spring Creek Marina on July 3, and Elko's Independence Day fireworks at the Elko County Fairgrounds, right, on July 4.
Toni Milano
Elko and Spring Creek area residents enjoyed Fourth of July celebrations all weekend.
The Spring Creek Freedom Festival included a parade and the Lake of Fire on Saturday.
The Festival was the largest for the Spring Creek Association, with 75 parade entrants and 50 vendors.
The 17-mintue fireworks display over the Spring Creek Marina also included more fireworks this year.
In Elko, the National Basque Festival was a two-day event with dancing, food and games.
The Lake of Fire fireworks show at the Spring Creek Marina on July 3, 2021.
Toni Milano
On Sunday night, thousands watched the fireworks show from the grandstands and surrounding areas.
Ground show and aerial fireworks displays at the Elko County Fairgrounds July 4, 2021
Toni Milano
Organizer and Assemblyman John Ellison reported more than 18,000 shells would be used for this year's show, making it one of Elko's largest displays.
The annual Independence Day program at the Elko County Fairgrounds kicked off with the posting of colors by VFW Post 2350 and included the "Star-Spangled Banner" sung by Gabi Taravella on July 4, 2021. A candlelight vigil concluded the program before the fireworks display began.
Toni Milano
Below are photos from the Spring Creek Freedom Festival and Lake of Fire on July 3, 2021.
Spring Creek Freedom Festival and Lake of Fire
Pets on parade
Three dogs watched the parade from the front seat window of a pickup truck for Oasis Carpet Cleaning during the annual Freedom Festival parade on July 3.
Toni Milano
Freedom Festival inflatables
Children with their families waited in line for their turn on one of several inflatables set up at the Spring Creek Marina for the annual Freedom Festival July 3.
Toni Milano
Spring Creek Marina Freedom Festival water misting
Children ran through a water misting structure set up at the Spring Creek Marina during the annual Freedom Festival on July 3.
Toni Milano
Lake of Fire
Fireworks illuminated the night sky over the Spring Creek Marina for the annual Lake of Fire on July 3.
Toni Milano
Lake of Fire fireworks glow
Crowds gathered throughout the Spring Creek Marina to watch the annual Lake of Fire fireworks show that lasted about 17 mintues on July 3.
Toni Milano
Lake of Fire red sparkles
Fireworks shot into the air illuminated the sky and the waters of the Spring Creek Marina during the Lake of Fire on July 3.
Toni Milano
Lake of Fire colors of fireworks
Multiple colors exploded in the sky over the Spring Creek Marina during the annual Lake of Fire on July 3. The 17-minute show was the biggest for the Spring Creek Association's annual firework show.
Toni Milano
Below are photos from the Elko Independence Day program and show at the Elko County Fairgrounds on July 4, 2021.