Fireworks starts fire in Spring Creek

SPRING CREEK -- A fire in Spring Creek threatened homes in the area of Parkchester Drive on Wednesday evening.
Witnesses told the Elko Daily that the fire started when some kids set off fireworks.
Elko County Fire Protection District responded to the scene shortly after 7 p.m.
The commotion disrupted proceedings at the monthly Spring Creek Association meeting held at the clubhouse on Fairway Drive.
