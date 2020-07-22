Fireworks starts fire in Spring Creek
Spring Creek fire

Flames rise from a fire off Parkchester Drive in Spring Creek on Wednesday evening.

 Toni Milano

SPRING CREEK -- A fire in Spring Creek threatened homes in the area of Parkchester Drive on Wednesday evening.

Witnesses told the Elko Daily that the fire started when some kids set off fireworks.

Elko County Fire Protection District responded to the scene shortly after 7 p.m.

The commotion disrupted proceedings at the monthly Spring Creek Association meeting held at the clubhouse on Fairway Drive.

(Check back later for more on this story.)

