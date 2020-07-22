Fireworks starts fire in Spring Creek

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRING CREEK -- A fire in Spring Creek threatened homes in the area of Parkchester Drive on Wednesday evening.

Witnesses told the Elko Daily that the fire started when some kids set off fireworks.

Elko County Fire Protection District responded to the scene shortly after 7 p.m.

The commotion disrupted proceedings at the monthly Spring Creek Association meeting held at the clubhouse on Fairway Drive.

(Check back later for more on this story.)

