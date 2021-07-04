Fireworks tonight at Elko fairgrounds

ELKO -- Gates open at 6 p.m. Sunday for Elko’s Independence Day celebration at the Elko County Fairgrounds. The patriotic program starts at 8 p.m. with fireworks going off at around 9:35 p.m.

Assemblyman John Ellison said Sunday’s fireworks would be Elko’s biggest show yet, with more than 18,000 rounds to be set off for the ground show and aerial displays.

A salute to the troops starts at 8 p.m. July 4 with a posting of the colors and the National Anthem sung by Gabi Taravella, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance led by Josalynne Mosely and a reading of “The Ragged Old Flag” by Michelle Mosely.

The program also includes a prayer by Pastor Joshua Kraintz, guest speakers, remembering those we lost over the past year, recognizing past, present and future troops, and a candlelight vigil.

There is no charge to attend the show, but donations are accepted at the gate that will go toward this year’s fireworks costs and next year’s show.

Ellison emphasized the show is and always has been free to the public.

“Some people say, ‘We can’t afford to go in.’ No, it’s a donation only. If you can’t afford it, you still go in,” he said.