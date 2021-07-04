Fireworks tonight at Elko fairgrounds

ELKO -- Gates open at 6 p.m. Sunday for Elko’s Independence Day celebration at the Elko County Fairgrounds. The patriotic program starts at 8 p.m. with fireworks going off at around 9:35 p.m.
Assemblyman John Ellison said Sunday’s fireworks would be Elko’s biggest show yet, with more than 18,000 rounds to be set off for the ground show and aerial displays.
A salute to the troops starts at 8 p.m. July 4 with a posting of the colors and the National Anthem sung by Gabi Taravella, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance led by Josalynne Mosely and a reading of “The Ragged Old Flag” by Michelle Mosely.
The program also includes a prayer by Pastor Joshua Kraintz, guest speakers, remembering those we lost over the past year, recognizing past, present and future troops, and a candlelight vigil.
There is no charge to attend the show, but donations are accepted at the gate that will go toward this year’s fireworks costs and next year’s show.
Ellison emphasized the show is and always has been free to the public.
“Some people say, ‘We can’t afford to go in.’ No, it’s a donation only. If you can’t afford it, you still go in,” he said.
This year, the fireworks cost about $65,000, Ellison said. There is about $10,000 left to pay off, after a couple sponsors dropped out.
Some of the major sponsors include American High Voltage, the Stockmen’s Hotel, Bradshaw Law, Nevada Gold, City of Elko, Meridian-Pacific, John and Dee Ellis, Elko County and Maggie Creek Ranch.
“Without them, we’d be dead,” Ellison said of the sponsors. “We’re lucky we pre-bid our show and prepaid for half of it at the beginning because the company is having a hard time getting products throughout the country, and this is a large show.”
Ellison also credited local businesses and organizations for their help, including the Lions Club, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2350 and McMullen McPhee.
The VFW will be operating concessions with hot dogs, hamburgers and beverages for general admission attendees.
Box seats have sold out, but there are a few tables still available. VIP ticket-holders receive food and beverages as part of their package.
The Fourth of July weekend also includes the National Basque Festival’s two-day event that includes games, food and traditional dancing and weight lifting contests, mostly taking place at the Elko Basque Clubhouse.