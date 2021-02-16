First-hand views of online and hybrid learning: SCHS student

The online and hybrid school system in its current standing at Spring Creek High School; first hand views and experiences. This year however has seen unique challenges to overcome.
The year started with distance learning that began on September 8th. Students and teachers all joined video conference calls explaining what the year might look like in the near future. In the beginning, no one really understood how the future would turn out. Teachers began assigning work and students began to complete their tasks.
For me, as a student, the first few weeks were easy. They were filled with meetings and work. Then things became more complicated. Due to the change in scheduling we have all seven classes to complete daily. The A/B scheduling was removed and due dates were more compressed. Work began to pile up, attending my classes became more difficult as time progressed. The struggle to get my assignments in on time constantly became overwhelming and difficult to balance. Burn out was a constant struggle. Breaks turned into free time, and wasted time turned into procrastination. Now that I was home I understood that I had time to do whatever I pleased. I gained more free time, so I filled that time. The learning curve became less about my grades and more on what was expected of me. It was hard to find the motivation to finish things on time. Some of my teachers adapted and became less strict on the due dates, just to get students’ work in.
The separation from school and family life has been non-existent. For the past few months my family and I have moved homes. Due to that process I was needed more often, and school was not the biggest priority at the time. My focus was constantly elsewhere and it seemed to be a problem more than a learning experience. Currently, hybrid classes have been a benefit towards my learning and my mental health. At times I can be very extroverted and the sense of familiarity due to the hybrid style of learning has helped me greatly. The “in-person” interaction has been more “hands on” and less of a “teach yourself” mentality.
I can honestly say that I have higher hopes for the next semester. I understand my faults and will strive to be stronger and achieve greater. The current path that is being taken will get us closer to being in a better place with our education system. The goal I see to be more valuable is action to further the progress to achieve constant and larger in-person learning. I am ready for what progress and constant change to the education system and manner of which it is conducted for the future of my friends, peers and myself.
Dillon Jamerman is a junior at Spring Creek High School and is a journalism student.