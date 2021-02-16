First-hand views of online and hybrid learning: SCHS student

For me, as a student, the first few weeks were easy. They were filled with meetings and work. Then things became more complicated. Due to the change in scheduling we have all seven classes to complete daily. The A/B scheduling was removed and due dates were more compressed. Work began to pile up, attending my classes became more difficult as time progressed. The struggle to get my assignments in on time constantly became overwhelming and difficult to balance. Burn out was a constant struggle. Breaks turned into free time, and wasted time turned into procrastination. Now that I was home I understood that I had time to do whatever I pleased. I gained more free time, so I filled that time. The learning curve became less about my grades and more on what was expected of me. It was hard to find the motivation to finish things on time. Some of my teachers adapted and became less strict on the due dates, just to get students’ work in.