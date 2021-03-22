 Skip to main content
First week of spring brings snowy, chilly weather
top story

First week of spring brings snowy, chilly weather

Snow forecast
NWS

ELKO – Springtime in Elko means … snow and more snow.

A storm on the first day of spring deposited several inches of snow in parts of the Ruby Mountains and added a quarter-inch of precipitation to Elko’s water year.

More snow was expected Monday and again Thursday.

A winter weather advisory was in effect for northern Elko County and the Ruby Mountains where another 5-10 inches of snow could fall above 6,500 feet. Drivers in those areas should plan on slippery road conditions.

Saturday’s storm dropped .97 of an inch of rain at Ely, breaking a record set in 1894.

Eureka also saw record rainfall of .58 of an inch.

Much more precipitation will be needed in the Elko area to come anywhere near the normal mark of 5.7 inches. The total as of Monday morning was only 3.62 inches.

Elko can expect a chilly week ahead with highs in the 40s through Thursday, before warmer and drier weather arrives for the weekend.

