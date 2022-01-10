First wildfire of 2022 burns near eastern Elko County ranch

ELKO – Northeastern Nevada could be in for a long wildfire season, considering it began on Jan. 10.

The first wildfire of 2022 burned more than 100 acres Monday in eastern Elko County, according to fire officials.

It started about 15 miles northwest of Montello, near the 21 Mile Ranch.

One federal engine and two county fire investigators responded shortly after 2 p.m., and the blaze was fully controlled by 5 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Last year’s wildfire season started in late February in Spring Creek. Slightly less than an acre of grass burned before the blaze was stopped by a large wet patch where snow had been melting.

That fire started on Feb. 23 when a resident was burning weeds along his patio and the embers were carried off by the wind, according to county fire officials.

After seeing considerable snowfall over the holidays, warmer and drier weather has melted off much of the lower elevation snow.

Temperatures Wednesday and Thursday are expected to reach the mid-40s and stay above freezing throughout the week.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for partly to mostly sunny skies and no precipitation through the weekend.

