FISH cannot provide cold-weather shelter this winter

ELKO – In advance of winter and because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Friends In Service Helping is asking the Elko City Council to cancel the city’s agreement with FISH to provide emergency cold weather shelter.
“The Friends In Service Helping Board of Directors has met and come to the difficult decision to terminate the Memorandum of Understanding for the Extreme Cold Weather Shelter,” FISH Chairman Robert Leonhardt wrote to City Manager Curtis Calder.
“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic our agency is not equipped to safely operate this nor staff the shelter,” Leonhardt said.
The agreement with FISH is on the agenda for the council’s 4 p.m. meeting Tuesday that will be held in the Turquoise Room of the Elko Convention Center.
“The item on Tuesday’s agenda effectively cancels the agreement with FISH, but we are hoping we can come up with some type of alternative option for cold-weather conditions,” Calder said in an Oct. 10 email.
“Some communities have utilized motel vouchers but have not explored the details of that type of program yet. We are hoping for some council direction and community input on Tuesday,” he said.
Support Local Journalism
Under the MOU, there is a process that the city and FISH “utilizes to inform the users and subsequently staff the facility. Once open, the facility may only have a couple of individuals — or in some cases no one arrives. It has been difficult for the city and/or FISH to predict how many individuals will actually show up,” Calder said.
“According to FISH, there have been as many as 15 individuals at one time, which would be difficult to manage under the current COVID-19 environment. The city appreciates and understands FISH’s concerns,” he said.
The MOU coordinates public and private resources when outside temperatures pose an immediate danger to the life and health of homeless people within the city limits by providing two interior rooms to the left of the main FISH entrance at 729 Douglas St., according to the document.
The agreement signed in November 2016 states that ordinarily the extreme weather declaration is made when the outside temperature is projected to drop to zero degrees or below zero, and the city would try to declare the emergency in morning business hours to give FISH time to staff the facility.
The declaration may cover a period of days during extensive episodes of cold weather, according to the MOU.
Under the agreement, the city would declare the emergency, provide transportation to the FISH shelter, provide cots for temporary use and remove them after the emergency ends, while FISH would be sure there were two people at the shelter at all times, keep the shelter secure and be sure those sheltering follow a list of rules.
Although FISH is looking to discontinue the winter emergency shelter, the nonprofit agency still operates the soup kitchen, which provides to-go meals instead of sit-down service during the pandemic, and the food bank, also a drive-up operation.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.