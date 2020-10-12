FISH cannot provide cold-weather shelter this winter

“According to FISH, there have been as many as 15 individuals at one time, which would be difficult to manage under the current COVID-19 environment. The city appreciates and understands FISH’s concerns,” he said.

The MOU coordinates public and private resources when outside temperatures pose an immediate danger to the life and health of homeless people within the city limits by providing two interior rooms to the left of the main FISH entrance at 729 Douglas St., according to the document.

The agreement signed in November 2016 states that ordinarily the extreme weather declaration is made when the outside temperature is projected to drop to zero degrees or below zero, and the city would try to declare the emergency in morning business hours to give FISH time to staff the facility.

The declaration may cover a period of days during extensive episodes of cold weather, according to the MOU.

Under the agreement, the city would declare the emergency, provide transportation to the FISH shelter, provide cots for temporary use and remove them after the emergency ends, while FISH would be sure there were two people at the shelter at all times, keep the shelter secure and be sure those sheltering follow a list of rules.

Although FISH is looking to discontinue the winter emergency shelter, the nonprofit agency still operates the soup kitchen, which provides to-go meals instead of sit-down service during the pandemic, and the food bank, also a drive-up operation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 6 Angry 2