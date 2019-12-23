FISH serves early Christmas Dinner

ELKO — Christmas came early for Friends In Service Helping with their Monday noontime dinner.
FISH served 23 guests in their cozy dining hall. Jackie Caron, the cook who claims her secret ingredient is “love,” said, “That’s about half as many as came for Thanksgiving last month. Maybe it’s the weather.”
Executive Director Sherry Smith said FISH issued another 250 holiday food boxes to children, seniors and other clients.
FISH manages a thrift store adjacent to its client services office, and also operates the Good Samaritan House, transitional housing that provided 3,989 bed-nights to clients last year.
Other FISH client services include showers and laundry, clothing and houseware vouchers, and a food bank. FISH also operates a cold weather shelter and registers occupants at the “Tent City” homeless encampment.
While FISH manages the shelter on the corner of Sixth and River streets, Smith could not verify the exact degree of cold weather required to open it.
“The city council sets the temperature,” she said. “The city asks FISH to staff it, to provide cots and blankets. All the expenses are from FISH. We get bashed for it, and for Tent City, but we don’t have anything to do with it.”
Smith said the cold weather shelter will be open this Friday and Saturday, with a free shuttle picking up participants at Albertson’s, Smith’s and Walmart.
Client Services Program Manager Amanda Leaman said that while FISH does not actually manage the homeless camp, “We take registrations for new people staying there, then offer services to them there. We get a map once a month and send it to the City to keep them apprised of who is staying there.”
Leaman said FISH is currently out of sleeping bags and tents, which clients can otherwise get from the thrift store with a voucher. “We send them to Underdog every so often.”
Underdog Street Ministry will serve their community Christmas Dinner at noon on Christmas Day at the VFW Hall at 700 14th St.
“We could not do what we do without the community and all its support,” Smith said.
FISH offers client services from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at 821 Water St.