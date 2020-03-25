FISH sets up drive-through food bank

ELKO – The FISH Food Bank is providing food in a drive-through in order to comply with social-distancing guidelines. This service is open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday only from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The Soup Kitchen is providing to-go meals on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

“We are not able to accept private food donations at this time,” said Executive Director Sherry Smith. “If you would like to help the food bank so they can purchase food with the increased need during the crisis, you can mail a check to 821 Water St., Elko or visit www.fishelko.org.”

The FISH Thrift Store is closed and not able to accept donations at this time.

