Spring Creek fire

Flames race up the hill at the Spring Creek shooting range Monday in this photo from the Elko County Fire Protection District's Facebook page.

ELKO – The Elko District has been escaping most of the lightning storms in recent weeks, but conditions are still so dry that it doesn’t take much to start a man-made fire.

About 23 acres burned along Interstate 80 near Halleck on Wednesday. The fire was caused by mechanical failure in a wheel that sent hot bearings and other wheel parts into the brush, according to the Elko County Fire Protection District.

County, federal and state engines responded, along with dozers, water tender, air attack and helicopter.

There have been five fires in the Elko District over the past week as summer heat and low humidity continues.

A fire at the Spring Creek shooting range on Monday burned 16.8 acres, slightly less than the original estimate of 19 acres. The cause of that blaze has not been determined.

Another fire on Monday near State Route 233 burned 21 acres. It was started by a vehicle crash.

A small patch of land off Adobe Summit also burned Monday. It was caused by mechanical failure in a diesel pickup that blew a hole through the muffler and tailpipe, sending out hot metal.

On Friday, a fire along Coal Mine Canyon Road in Ryndon burned 21 acres. It was started by someone welding on a fence. 

A weak storm system brushed through the region Wednesday but most of the lightning was in the central part of the state.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for clear and dry weather to continue for at least another week. Highs will be in the 90s, dropping to the upper 80s by Wednesday.

