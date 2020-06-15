Flag Day fosters community congregation

“The evolution of the American flag marks the progression of the government of the people,” said Rowley. “From the founding of Jamestown, Virginia in 1607 until 1775 the Flag of England was the flag of the People’s America.”

“The flag is formally honored by the Pledge of Allegiance,” said Lodge Esquire Dana Champion. “This pledge was written in 1892 by Francis Bellamy and published in the ‘Youth Companion’ as part of a patriotic campaign by that magazine. The pledge did not become part of the flag code until 1942 and in 1954 the phrase ‘Under God’ was added.”

The group rose to repeat the pledge we have all learned by heart.

Following the flag ceremony, the Great Basin Elks presented a series of scholarships to graduating seniors.

“The Elks National Foundation awards more than $3.6 million in scholarships each year,” said Chaplain and scholarship committee member Nancy Neff. “This year the Elks National Foundation awarded the ‘Most Valuable Student Scholarship’ to Sarah Henry.”

“Sarah is from Elko High School and is one of only seven chosen from Nevada, so we are real proud of this lady,” Neff said.