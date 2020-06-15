Flag Day fosters community congregation

ELKO -- Locals have been keeping to themselves inside their homes and places of work for many months due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now that the public is allowed to gather in groups of 50 or fewer, small celebrations are cropping up around town.
The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks' local chapter, Great Basin Elks Lodge No. 1472, held their annual Flag Day event Sunday in conjunction with their scholarship awards.
“The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks have been providing a Flag Day ceremony across the United States since 1911,” said Ben Reed Jr., Flag Day chairman. “It is a very time-honored tradition.”
“As a group, we are all about assisting the veterans and the youth,” Reed said. “The Elks nationally give out a large amount of scholarships, second only to the federal government.”
The flag ceremony lasted about half an hour with Boy and Girl Scouts assisting in the presentation of different representations of the American flag.
Elks Tiler Carrie Rowley read off descriptions of the many different flags the nation has been assembled under.
“The evolution of the American flag marks the progression of the government of the people,” said Rowley. “From the founding of Jamestown, Virginia in 1607 until 1775 the Flag of England was the flag of the People’s America.”
“The flag is formally honored by the Pledge of Allegiance,” said Lodge Esquire Dana Champion. “This pledge was written in 1892 by Francis Bellamy and published in the ‘Youth Companion’ as part of a patriotic campaign by that magazine. The pledge did not become part of the flag code until 1942 and in 1954 the phrase ‘Under God’ was added.”
The group rose to repeat the pledge we have all learned by heart.
Following the flag ceremony, the Great Basin Elks presented a series of scholarships to graduating seniors.
“The Elks National Foundation awards more than $3.6 million in scholarships each year,” said Chaplain and scholarship committee member Nancy Neff. “This year the Elks National Foundation awarded the ‘Most Valuable Student Scholarship’ to Sarah Henry.”
“Sarah is from Elko High School and is one of only seven chosen from Nevada, so we are real proud of this lady,” Neff said.
“I’m going to be attending Willamette University in Salem, Oregon to study politics, policy law and advocacy,” Henry said.
Other scholarship winners included Lindey Smith, Soledad Negrete Olivia Smales, Megan Henry, Angelica Posadas, Lachelle Thompson and Nazareth Dominguez.
There were about 40 to 50 or people at the event.
