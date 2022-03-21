Flag View poster raise awareness on sustainability with Project ReCharge

ELKO – Reno nonprofit organization Envirolution and Flag View Intermediate School announced completion of the STEM club's and a sixth grade class's student-led sustainability project this week.

Last year, students from Cindy DeLeon’s fifth grade class learned about the importance of sustainability through Envirolution’s Project ReCharge program and developed class posters to help their school become more environmentally conscious.

These students gave a live presentation of their project in May 2021 and were selected from over 70 entries for implementation.

Project ReCharge utilized students' drawings and slogans to create posters raising awareness. Envirolution will host a reveal party at Flag View Intermediate School. Students will celebrate and receive a poster to keep.

Posters will be hung around the school and will be available for use in other schools upon teacher request. Envirolution's Project ReCharge program has been turning student ideas into reality since 2014.

A total of 19 student projects have been implemented and have an energy reduction savings of over 1 million dollars to date. Project ReCharge is a hands-on, project-based Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics (STEAM) curriculum and training program engaging students, teachers and community professionals.

This interactive sustainability and energy education program provides valuable professional learning and classroom resources to teachers, who then empower 4th-12th grade students to become sustainability detectives focused on saving their home, school, and community money through energy efficiency and sustainability projects.

