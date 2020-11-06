Flags lead to Lamoille for Veterans Day

“I started with 25 and then I went to 50 and now I am up at 125.”

Reed installs the flags about 12 times per year, during patriotic holidays.

“The county and the community of Lamoille appreciate what he does,” said Elko County Commissioner Rex Steninger.

“The community (Lamoille) is donating extra money for the flags,” Reed said. “I put a coffee can in the post office and one over at O’Carroll’s. They want to help. They are excited about the flags being up. When I first started it four years ago they couldn’t help enough.”

When Reed put the flags out for Nevada Day he had several young helpers: Waylon, Willie and Wyatt Wines, who live in Lamoille.

“I came over here picking up mail and I saw Ben and he asked if I wanted to help put the flags in and ride in his Razor with him,” said Willie. “I said, yeah, I will. I went to tell my mom. It was really fun. We walked quite a ways.”

“Dad is a proud U.S. Navy veteran and a patriot,” said son Ben Reed Jr. “He saw the need for the flags when he moved to Lamoille several years ago and he took action.”