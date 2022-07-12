Flames, smoke near Ruby 360 Lodge

ELKO – Lightning sparked multiple blazes Tuesday afternoon, and firefighters were scrambling to a 6-acre fire near Ruby 360 Lodge by nightfall.

Another blaze near the Bottari Ranch northeast of Lamoille was estimated at 20 acres, according to Elko Interagency Dispatch Center.

Other strikes were reported at Western Hills, Devils Gate, Pine Valley and the O’Neill Basin. New blazes continued to be spotted as night fell across northeastern Nevada.

Some of the fires near Elko were quickly extinguished by heavy, wind-driven rain.

The temperature in Elko soared to 101 on Tuesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service is predicting continued hot weather through the end of the week, with highs in the mid to upper 90s.