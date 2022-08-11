Flash flood causes mudslide in Lamoille Canyon

ELKO – Heavy rain caused a mudslide Wednesday on the Lamoille Canyon Scenic, a little more than a year after 20 mudslides blocked traffic and took out part of a lane.

When Elko County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene about a quarter-mile below Thomas Canyon Campground they found one area of the roadway that was covered by sand, rock and mud.

“No one was trapped or injured by the slide,” stated the sheriff’s office.

Elko County Roads employees quickly responded with a front-end loader to remove the debris.

Rainfall was heavy in the Ruby Mountains and Spring Creek, but Elko received only .03 of an inch at the airport. Ely measured .42 of an inch and Eureka .20.

More thunderstorms and rain are expected Thursday afternoon in Northeastern Nevada but the only flood watches posted are for White Pine and Lincoln counties.

The chance of precipitation in Elko is 10-20%, according to the National Weather Service.

Dry and warmer weather is forecast Friday and Saturday before showers and thunderstorms return next week.